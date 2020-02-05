Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign stop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Iowa caucus: Pete Buttigieg takes lead as first results emerge after chaotic delay
- Bernie Sanders in second place and Elizabeth Warren in third, as Joe Biden trails in fourth with 62 per cent of precincts reporting
- Partial results released nearly 21 hours after Iowans began process of picking Democratic challenger to Donald Trump
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign stop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters