United Airlines’last US flight to Hong Kong will depart San Francisco on Wednesday, and the last return flight to San Francisco from Hong Kong will depart on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: United Airlines suspends US flights to and from Hong Kong
- Announcement means no US carriers will be flying passenger flights to Hong Kong after this week
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
United Airlines’last US flight to Hong Kong will depart San Francisco on Wednesday, and the last return flight to San Francisco from Hong Kong will depart on Friday. Photo: Reuters