Personnel in biological hazard suits await passengers evacuated from Wuhan after the plane landed at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California, on January 29. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: US evacuates passengers from Wuhan to military bases in three states and orders quarantine
- ‘The passengers have been screened, monitored and evaluated by medical and public health personnel every step of the way,’ US public health agency says
- Announcement does not say how many flights there will be or when they are scheduled to arrive in the US
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Personnel in biological hazard suits await passengers evacuated from Wuhan after the plane landed at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California, on January 29. Photo: AFP