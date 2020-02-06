Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts speaks before the vote in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump. Photo: Senate Television via AP
Trump triumphant as US Senate acquits him of all impeachment charges
- Fifty-two Republicans voted to acquit Trump of abuse of power while all 47 Democrats voted to remove him from office
- Trump was accused of withholding military aid from Ukraine to compel the country to investigate his political rival
Topic | Donald Trump
Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts speaks before the vote in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump. Photo: Senate Television via AP