US Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Judiciary Committee. Photo: Reuters
FBI director warns of ongoing Russian covert ‘information war’ ahead of 2020 election

  • Chris Wray tells the House Judiciary Committee that Russia is relying on a covert social media campaign aimed at dividing American public opinion
  • The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are on alert for election-related cyberactivity
Associated Press
Updated: 6:08am, 6 Feb, 2020

