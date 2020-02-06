Film producer Harvey Weinstein leaves New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Harvey Weinstein accuser shares graphic details of encounter as she testifies against him in New York

  • Lauren Young, a Pennsylvania native was 22 at the time of the alleged 2013 attack
  • Weinstein’s lawyers have denied the mogul did anything wrong and claimed each encounter described by witnesses in the New York case was consensual
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 7:04am, 6 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Film producer Harvey Weinstein leaves New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE