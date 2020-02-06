Film producer Harvey Weinstein leaves New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial. Photo: Reuters
Harvey Weinstein accuser shares graphic details of encounter as she testifies against him in New York
- Lauren Young, a Pennsylvania native was 22 at the time of the alleged 2013 attack
- Weinstein’s lawyers have denied the mogul did anything wrong and claimed each encounter described by witnesses in the New York case was consensual
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Film producer Harvey Weinstein leaves New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial. Photo: Reuters