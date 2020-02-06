Kirk Douglas made dozens of movies and films such as Spartacus made him one of the biggest box-office stars of the 1950s and ‘60s.
World /  United States & Canada

Hollywood legend and ‘Spartacus’ star Kirk Douglas dead at 103

  • The cleft-chinned movie star fought gladiators, cowboys and boxers on the screen and the Hollywood establishment
  • Son Michael Douglas paid tribute to cinema ‘legend’ who ‘lived well into his golden years’
Topic |   Obituaries
Agencies
Agencies

Updated: 8:55am, 6 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Kirk Douglas made dozens of movies and films such as Spartacus made him one of the biggest box-office stars of the 1950s and ‘60s.
READ FULL ARTICLE