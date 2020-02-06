Financier Bernard Madoff in 2009. The convicted fraudster has asked a federal judge to grant him a ‘compassionate release’ from his 150-year prison sentence. Photo: AFP
Fraudster Bernie Madoff is dying, wants early release from 150-year prison sentence
- Madoff needs a wheelchair and 24-hour care, and is asking for compassionate release to die at home
- Madoff’s fraud was revealed during the financial crisis in 2008. Many victims lost their savings or were unable to retire
Topic | Scams and swindles
