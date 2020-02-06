Impeached for abuse of power, President Donald Trump’s acquittal by the Senate is just the latest escape for the real estate tycoon turned politician who has repeatedly defied the odds. Photo: Reuters
After acquittal, Teflon Trump appears an unstoppable force
- Donald Trump presses on with re-election effort after Democratic-led impeachment drive crashes to a halt
- Trump launches a scathing attack on Republican Senator Mitt Romney, who voted ‘guilty’
Topic | Donald Trump
Impeached for abuse of power, President Donald Trump’s acquittal by the Senate is just the latest escape for the real estate tycoon turned politician who has repeatedly defied the odds. Photo: Reuters