Christina Koch touched down on the Kazakh steppe after 328 days in space. Photo: AP
US astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after breaking record for female space flight
- Local Kazakhs on horseback were among those to witness the capsule landing as Koch touched down after 328 days in space
- She said she would miss zero gravity as ‘it’s really fun to be in a place where you can just bounce around between the ceiling and the floor’
Topic | Space
Christina Koch touched down on the Kazakh steppe after 328 days in space. Photo: AP