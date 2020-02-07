US President Donald Trump gestures as US First Lady Melania Trump waves. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump takes victory lap in rambling White House speech to supporters after impeachment acquittal
- Trump vented about his grievances against the impeachment process and ticked off names of the ‘vicious and mean’ people he felt had wronged him
- The president spent nearly a half-hour in rambling remarks saluting Republican Party lawmakers who backed him both in the Capitol and on television
