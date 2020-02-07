Film producer Harvey Weinstein leaves court during his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Photo: Reuters
‘The people rest’: prosecution wraps up its rape and sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein
- Hollywood producer has been on trial since January 22, with 27 witnesses called to testify against him
- Some 90 women have come forward in recent years to accuse Weinstein of inappropriate sexual behaviour
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
