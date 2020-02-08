US President Donald Trump takes part in a welcome ceremony with China’s President Xi Jinping in Beijing in November 2017. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Xi Jinping reassured Donald Trump trade deal goal will be met, says White House adviser Larry Kudlow
- Chinese leader said there might be delays in purchase of American exports, but US$200 billion figure will be reached, according to Kudlow
- White House aide says China has not formally asked for exceptions to targets, but the two leaders and staff are talking
