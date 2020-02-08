A plane carrying 176 Canadian citizens from Wuhan, China, arrives at CFB Trenton in Ontario on Friday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: first Canadian evacuees from Wuhan arrive in Canada
- Aircraft carrying 176 passengers landed at Trenton air force base east of Toronto, while US plane with 39 Canadians on board landed in Vancouver
- None of the passengers show sign of infection; evacuees will be quarantined for 14 days
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A plane carrying 176 Canadian citizens from Wuhan, China, arrives at CFB Trenton in Ontario on Friday. Photo: AFP