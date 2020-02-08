Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, testifies at a hearing in Washington in November during the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump impeachment: White House fires Ukraine expert Alexander Vindman, who testified against president
- Army colonel was ‘asked to leave for telling the truth,’ his lawyer says in statement
- Vindman had told lawmakers Trump made improper demand of Ukrainian president during phone call at centre of impeachment probe
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment
