A tribute to Kobe Bryant and the victims of the helicopter crash that killed him and eight others is seen on a screen ahead of the Super Bowl match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in Florida on February 2. Photo: AFP
No sign of engine failure for Kobe Bryant’s helicopter, crash investigators say
- National Transportation Safety Board issues update saying tree branch at site was cut, suggesting rotors were turning at time of impact
- Aviation safety expert says report is further indication that pilot was likely to have become disoriented in thick fog and clouds
Topic | Plane crashes and aviation accidents
