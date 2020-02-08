Candidates take part in the eighth US 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Manchester, New Hampshire on February 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters
US Democrats clash over electability in struggle to oust Donald Trump
- The eighth debate in the Democratic Party’s quest for a presidential nominee tested new front-runners, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg
- With the stakes rising by the day, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar also fought to prove that a legitimate path to the presidency remained
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
