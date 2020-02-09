US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference in Minsk on February 1. Photo: AFP
China out to exploit US vulnerabilities at all levels, Mike Pompeo warns

  • Beijing further embracing repression under Xi Jinping, Secretary of State says at meeting of US governors
  • Speech comes after Pompeo took ‘beware of China’ message to Europe and Central Asia on recent trip
Updated: 6:10am, 9 Feb, 2020

US-China trade war