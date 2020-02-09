Director Lulu Wang with her award for best feature for ‘The Farewell’ and Zhao Shuzhen’s award for best supporting actress. Photo: AP
Chinese-American film ‘The Farewell’ rebukes Oscars snub with Spirit Award win
- ‘The Farewell’, featuring an all-Asian cast and filmed in both Mandarin and English, named best feature film
- Chinese star Zhao Shuzhen, 85, who won the best supporting actress, unable to make it to ceremony because of coronavirus travel restrictions in China
Topic | Asian cinema
