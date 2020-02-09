A photo of President Donald Trump went viral on Saturday, as users pointed out a stark tan line present between the border of his face and his hairline. Photo: William Moon/White House Photos
Fake news or fake tan? Photo of ‘orange face Trump’ goes viral

  • Internet users point out a stark tan line present between the border of Trump’s face and his hairline in viral photo
  • Trump takes to Twitter to claim photo was Photoshopped and ‘fake news’
Updated: 2:24pm, 9 Feb, 2020

A photo of President Donald Trump went viral on Saturday, as users pointed out a stark tan line present between the border of his face and his hairline. Photo: William Moon/White House Photos
