From left: former vice-president Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg. Photo: Reuters
New Hampshire primary: Sanders and Buttigieg prepare to square off again after Iowa debacle
- Bernie Sanders has long held a lead in polling in New Hampshire but Pete Buttigieg has gained ground in the past week
- Former vice-president Joe Biden fared poorly in Iowa and the latest polls suggest he has slipped to fourth in New Hampshire
