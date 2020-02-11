From left: former vice-president Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg. Photo: Reuters
New Hampshire primary: Sanders and Buttigieg prepare to square off again after Iowa debacle

  • Bernie Sanders has long held a lead in polling in New Hampshire but Pete Buttigieg has gained ground in the past week
  • Former vice-president Joe Biden fared poorly in Iowa and the latest polls suggest he has slipped to fourth in New Hampshire
Reuters
Updated: 7:52am, 11 Feb, 2020

