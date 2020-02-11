An artist's impression of a Thanatotheristes degrootorum, a newly-discovered species of T-Rex. Image: University of Calgary and Royal Tyrrell Museum via AFP
Meet T-Rex’s older cousin: the Reaper of Death
- Thanatotheristes degrootorum, which dates back about 80 million years, is thought to be the oldest member of the T-rex family discovered in North America so far
- Eight-metre-long dinosaur was the only known large apex predator of its time in Canada
Topic | Science
