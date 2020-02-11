US President Donald Trump attends the annual National Prayer Breakfast at the Washington Hilton on February 6. Photo: Bloomberg
‘Screw Amazon’: online giant seeks Donald Trump’s testimony over US$10 billion Pentagon deal
- Company wants to depose US president and defence chief in lawsuit over award of cloud computing contract to rival Microsoft
- Amazon alleges that Trump, who has publicly derided CEO Jeff Bezos and repeatedly criticised company, exerted undue influence on decision
