During his visit to Davos, Switzerland, in January, US President Donald Trump said the WTO has not treated America fairly. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

US revokes WTO subsidy preferences for some developing nations, including China, India and Singapore

  • Move reflects Trump’s frustration that some large economies still receive preferential trade benefits as developing nations at the World Trade Organisation
  • Other economies removed from internal list include Hong Kong, Brazil, South Africa, Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:23am, 11 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

During his visit to Davos, Switzerland, in January, US President Donald Trump said the WTO has not treated America fairly. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US-China trade war