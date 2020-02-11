The main street of Contamines-Montjoie, in the French Alps, where five British nationals including a child have tested positive for the new coronavirus. Photo: AFP
How one man spread coronavirus from Singapore to UK via the Alps, without setting foot in China
- British citizen passed on virus to at least 11 others after catching it at conference in Southeast Asia
- Authorities are now trying to track down passengers who took the same flight as he did from Geneva back to the UK
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
