Jarrett William Smith distributed information through social media about building a bomb and making napalm. Photo: Facebook
‘Satanist’ soldier Jarrett William Smith, who wanted to overthrow US government, pleads guilty in bomb plot
- FBI says goal was to create ‘chaos’, attacking a news organisation as a first step
- He also wanted to fight in Ukraine with a ‘violent, far-right paramilitary group’
Topic | United States
Jarrett William Smith distributed information through social media about building a bomb and making napalm. Photo: Facebook