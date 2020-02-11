Bernie Sanders headlined an election eve rally in New Hampshire, where he won the primary by a landslide in 2016. Photo: AFP
Is America ready for Bernie Sanders, democratic socialist president?
- US Democrats brace for consequential primary in New Hampshire as leftist Bernie Sanders and youthful challenger Pete Buttigieg fight for pole position
- Contest comes as an anxious Democratic Party struggles to find the right path to defeating Donald Trump
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
