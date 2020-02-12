First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail, as part of a protest against the Coastal GasLink pipeline, in Belleville, Ontario, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
‘Shut down Canada’: anti-pipeline protests spread across country, leading to major train disruptions and port blockades
- Major rail line connecting Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal closed, forcing 20,000 passengers to cancel trips
- Dozens arrested for trying to block port of Vancouver in opposition to construction of Coastal Gas Link pipeline on Indigenous land
