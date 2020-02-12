Roger Stone arrives for his federal trial in Washington in November. Photo: AP
Roger Stone prosecutors quit as Justice Department slashes recommended sentence after Trump criticism
- They had been seeking seven to nine years in jail for US president’s ally, who was convicted of lying to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering
- Trump tweeted Justice Department later cut recommendation to three to four years in prison
Topic | Donald Trump
Roger Stone arrives for his federal trial in Washington in November. Photo: AP