Democratic US presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders is accompanied by his wife Jane O’Meara Sanders at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester. Photo: Reuters
Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary as Joe Biden tanks

  • Vermont senator solidifies his front-runner status in the Democrats’ nominating race
  • Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor, was in second place
Reuters

Updated: 12:46pm, 12 Feb, 2020

US Presidential Election 2020