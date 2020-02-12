Democratic US presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders is accompanied by his wife Jane O’Meara Sanders at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester. Photo: Reuters
Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary as Joe Biden tanks
- Vermont senator solidifies his front-runner status in the Democrats’ nominating race
- Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor, was in second place
