Standard poodle Siba sits in the winner’s circle after being crowned Best in Show during the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York City. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Standard poodle named Siba wins Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York
- The annual Westminster Dog Show is the top competition for purebred canines in the United States
- This is the fifth time a standard poodle has taken the top prize in the show’s 144-year history
Topic | United States
