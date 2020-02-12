Standard poodle Siba sits in the winner’s circle after being crowned Best in Show during the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York City. Photo: Agence France-Presse
World /  United States & Canada

Standard poodle named Siba wins Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York

  • The annual Westminster Dog Show is the top competition for purebred canines in the United States
  • This is the fifth time a standard poodle has taken the top prize in the show’s 144-year history
Topic |   United States
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:15pm, 12 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Standard poodle Siba sits in the winner’s circle after being crowned Best in Show during the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York City. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE
United States