Lu Jing in court during jury selection for her trial on Tuesday. Photo: Palm Beach Post via TNS
Chinese woman Lu Jing found not guilty of trespassing at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort
- She was, however, found guilty of resisting a police officer without violence during her December 18 arrest, for which she faces up to a year in jail
- Lu, the second Chinese national charged with illicitly entering the Florida club in 2019, has been in custody since incident because of expired US visa
Topic | Donald Trump
