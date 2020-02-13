Lu Jing in court during jury selection for her trial on Tuesday. Photo: Palm Beach Post via TNS
World /  United States & Canada

Chinese woman Lu Jing found not guilty of trespassing at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

  • She was, however, found guilty of resisting a police officer without violence during her December 18 arrest, for which she faces up to a year in jail
  • Lu, the second Chinese national charged with illicitly entering the Florida club in 2019, has been in custody since incident because of expired US visa
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press
Updated: 1:37am, 13 Feb, 2020

Donald Trump