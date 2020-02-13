One of the planes which carried US evacuees from the virus zone in China. The US has confirmed its 15th case of coronavirus. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: US announces 15th confirmed case, as evacuee in Texas tests positive
- The patient had been flown from mainland China to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio
- Two earlier cases were found among evacuees flown home from Wuhan
