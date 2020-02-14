Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision last month to step back from their royal duties and seek financial independence. Photo: dpa
Goldman Sachs lining up Prince Harry for its interview series, says US report
- He is likely to want to speak about mental health and needs of military veterans during appearances, which are not paid, report adds
- Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, recently stepped back from royal duties
Topic | Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision last month to step back from their royal duties and seek financial independence. Photo: dpa