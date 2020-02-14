Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision last month to step back from their royal duties and seek financial independence. Photo: dpa
World /  United States & Canada

Goldman Sachs lining up Prince Harry for its interview series, says US report

  • He is likely to want to speak about mental health and needs of military veterans during appearances, which are not paid, report adds
  • Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, recently stepped back from royal duties
Topic |   Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:18am, 14 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision last month to step back from their royal duties and seek financial independence. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry