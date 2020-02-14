White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow speaks during a television interview at the White House on Thursday. Photo: TNS
Coronavirus: White House ‘disappointed’ in China’s lack of transparency
- ‘Some surprise’ at ‘numbers jumping around’, Larry Kudlow says as Beijing announces surge of 15,152 new cases after change in diagnostic criteria
- Senior economic adviser says Beijing won’t let US experts into country, laments lack of promised cooperation
