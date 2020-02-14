Former White House communications director Hope Hicks (centre) departs from a closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee in Washington in June. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump bringing trusted aide Hope Hicks back to White House

  • Move comes US president, emboldened by Senate impeachment acquittal, shakes up administration to surround himself with those he trusts
  • Hicks will serve as counsellor to Trump, working with his son-in-law Jared Kushner in ‘number of strategic areas’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:10am, 14 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks (centre) departs from a closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee in Washington in June. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Donald Trump