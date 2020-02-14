The US Commerce Department added Huawei to a trade blacklist in May 2019. Photo: AFP
US gives Huawei another 45 days to buy from American suppliers
- Move seeks to minimise disruptions after Chinese telecoms giant was added to economic blacklist over security concerns
- News comes as US adds new charges against Huawei, accusing it of stealing from US companies and covering up projects in North Korea
Topic | US-China tech war
The US Commerce Department added Huawei to a trade blacklist in May 2019. Photo: AFP