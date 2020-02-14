Existing prejudice against Asians has combined with media images from China to create fears that Asian-Americans are more likely to be virus carriers. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus concerns take hold in US, exposing Asian-Americans to the sting of discrimination
- Bullying and assaults of Asian-Americans are being reported from New York to New Mexico, sparked by unfounded fears that they are somehow linked to the virus
- Face masks commonly worn by Asians to protect against germs or prevent their spread have become a flashpoint, with wearers insulted or attacked
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Existing prejudice against Asians has combined with media images from China to create fears that Asian-Americans are more likely to be virus carriers. Photo: AFP