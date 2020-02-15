US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) employees work in the emergency operation centre at their headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: US will test people with flu symptoms, in significant expansion of government response
- Testing will initially be carried out by labs in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago and New York, but more sites are planned, CDC says
