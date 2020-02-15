Visitors look at a video display at the Motorola booth during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in 2011. Photo: Reuters
Motorola wins US$765 million from Chinese rival Hytera over theft of trade secrets
- Communications company accused of hiring Motorola engineers and tapping into thousands of proprietary documents
- Motorola now seeking order to block sale of Hytera radios in US to stop further use of its trade secret and copyrighted source code
Topic | US-China tech war
