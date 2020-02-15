South Korean marines run from amphibious assault vehicles during a joint military exercise with US forces. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

US-China strategic rivalry and new technology propel global surge in military spending, IISS report says

  • Beijing’s military modernisation programme – which includes developing new hard-to-detect hypersonic missiles – has propelled US defence spending
  • Both the US and China increased spending by 6.6 per cent, the report said, to US$684.6 billion and US$181.1 billion respectively, report says
Topic |   Defence
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:18am, 15 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

South Korean marines run from amphibious assault vehicles during a joint military exercise with US forces. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Defence