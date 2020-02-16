A passenger arriving into Hong Kong International Airport gets her temperature checked by a worker using an infrared thermometer. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: thermometer guns ‘notoriously’ unreliable, experts say
- A new coronavirus spreading across the globe has led to temperature screenings at airports, Chinese cities, and businesses
- Demand for thermometer guns has spiked since the coronavirus outbreak began, leaving some manufacturers struggling to keep up
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A passenger arriving into Hong Kong International Airport gets her temperature checked by a worker using an infrared thermometer. Photo: Reuters