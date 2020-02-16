Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg holds a toddler during his campaign launch of ‘Mike for Black America’, in Houston. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Hillary Clinton for vice-president? Michael Bloomberg’s team refuses to deny ‘speculation’

  • Clinton would bring unrivalled establishment Democratic credibility, solid support from black voters and strong feminist credentials
  • But adding Clinton to the ticket would also hold some serious downsides for Bloomberg
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 12:47pm, 16 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg holds a toddler during his campaign launch of ‘Mike for Black America’, in Houston. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US Presidential Election 2020