Buses believed to be carrying the US passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: 40 Americans on board Diamond Princess luxury cruise liner infected, will not be evacuated
- Work is underway to repatriate some 400 American passengers on board the ship
- The evacuation comes days before the required two-week quarantine is supposed to end on February 19
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Buses believed to be carrying the US passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess. Photo: Reuters