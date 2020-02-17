Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks during a campaign event. Photo: Reuters
Fellow US Democrats round on ‘sexist’ Michael Bloomberg as race for presidential nomination heats up

  • The former New York mayor has faced increasingly sharp criticism, much of it over past positions and crude comments
  • Vermont senator Bernie Sanders has edged to the front in the two first states
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:42am, 17 Feb, 2020

