Mountains overlook a Japanese-American relocation camp in Manzanar, California, July 1942. A US flag waves in the foreground.
California to apologise for WWII internment of Japanese Americans, a racist stain on its history
- More than 120,000 Japanese Americans held at 10 internment camps during World War II
- California’s Legislature to offer apology for state’s role in aiding US government’s policy
