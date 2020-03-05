The Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge as it arrives from Hawaii in San Francisco last month. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: thousands held on Grand Princess cruise ship off California over fears of new outbreak

  • Ship not allowed into port until passengers have been tested for the virus
  • A 71-year-old male guest who died had sailed on previous voyage
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:35pm, 5 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

The Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge as it arrives from Hawaii in San Francisco last month. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coronavirus outbreak