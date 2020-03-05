The Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge as it arrives from Hawaii in San Francisco last month. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: thousands held on Grand Princess cruise ship off California over fears of new outbreak
- Ship not allowed into port until passengers have been tested for the virus
- A 71-year-old male guest who died had sailed on previous voyage
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge as it arrives from Hawaii in San Francisco last month. Photo: AP