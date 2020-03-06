British Columbia Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Dr Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Coronavirus: Canada’s first case of community infection announced in British Columbia
- The BC woman had no recent travel history and no known contact with another patient
- The first known case of infection in Canada involving a US visitor, a woman who travelled to BC from Seattle, was also announced
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
