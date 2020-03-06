US President Donald Trump listens to a question during a Fox News town hall at the Scranton Cultural Centre in Pennsylvania. Photo: AP
‘We have to hit back’: Trump defends rhetoric, name calling as US election race heats up
- US President Donald Trump answered questions in his first TV town hall of the 2020 election race
- He defended his government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, urging people to remain calm and saying ‘it’s all going to work out’
Topic | United States
US President Donald Trump listens to a question during a Fox News town hall at the Scranton Cultural Centre in Pennsylvania. Photo: AP