Family members of condemned Alabama inmate Nathaniel Woods speak to reporters outside Holman Correctional Facility. Photo: AP Photo
World /  United States & Canada

Nathaniel Woods executed by lethal injection in Alabama after being convicted in 2004 killing of 3 police officers

  • Alabama’s first execution of the year came after a last-minute bid to stop it, that included support from the son of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jnr
  • The state of Alabama said that Woods was an active participant with the slayings and had bragged about it afterwards
Topic |   Crime
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:54pm, 6 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Family members of condemned Alabama inmate Nathaniel Woods speak to reporters outside Holman Correctional Facility. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Crime