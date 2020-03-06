Family members of condemned Alabama inmate Nathaniel Woods speak to reporters outside Holman Correctional Facility. Photo: AP Photo
Nathaniel Woods executed by lethal injection in Alabama after being convicted in 2004 killing of 3 police officers
- Alabama’s first execution of the year came after a last-minute bid to stop it, that included support from the son of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jnr
- The state of Alabama said that Woods was an active participant with the slayings and had bragged about it afterwards
Topic | Crime
